DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As central Illinois gears up for a loud weekend, local health officials encourage people to stay safe as they light off fireworks.
Dr. Ted Clark at Decatur Memorial Hospital said each year, 16,000 people are treated from firework related injuries. The majority of those injuries are on the hands, face, and even the eyes.
"The majority of injuries are burn type injuries of course," said the chief medical officer. "With any exploding object you can have explosive injuries which can lead to loss of limb function, loss of fingers and with the heat you can even lost eyesight."
Experts said it's important for people to be responsible when lighting off fireworks. Dr. Ryan Jennings with HSHS St. Mary's reminds parents to keep kids away from fireworks, especially ones that are projectile.
"Just trying to keep an eye on them is paramount," he said.
If someone decides to light fireworks, they should make sure they are at a safe distance and be sure to clear the area ones the fuse is lit. Doctors also said it's important to refrain from drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.
"Make certain at all times you are aware of your surroundings and you are aware of where your children are," he said.
Safety is a top priority, so doctors say when in doubt leave the light show to the professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.