SPRINGFIELD, III (WAND): HSHS St. John's says kids in hospitals with COVID-19 are rapidly increasing with a higher number of kids this summer compared to last year.
"I am worried we are on a fast increase where children and adults are affected negatively by those who are not vaccinated," Dr. Carlson, the Medical Director at HSHS St. John's children's Hospital says about their surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases."All kids get it and it's happening now," He tells WAND News.
Dr. Carlson says all ages are being hit by the virus, "some get very very sick and need, even up to respiratory support," he says all ages can find themselves in a life threatening situation. According to Dr. Carlson, many parents are finding themselves in a state of shock as they see their kids fight off the virus. "We do see some disbelief in parents and say, 'well it can't be COVID because COVID doesn't affect children. It does affect children and in this case, it's affecting their child."
Some parents, he says, are facing guilt. "There is some guilt that goes into not getting themselves vaccinated or not encouraging vaccinating those older than 12." With the current rising trends, he's worried about running out of space saying, "it wouldn't take too much of a surge in Central Illinois to put us on capacity."
Heading east, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana is also running low on beds altogether."We have more patients hospitalized for COVID than we have in months," President Lynn Barnes tells WAND News. So now, she says staff are scrambling to prepare.
"We have a tent outside out hospital for waiting room expansion, we are being very careful about accepting transfers from the regions and we are carefully evaluating elective procedures as well." Barnes says. She also mentions they are working on a new surge unit and solidifying more staffing in case the rise continues.
Barnes says, "we are always prepared to take care of patients that walk in the door, but it's not easy, our teams are working very hard and concerned and frustrated." She says bottom line, people need to get the shot in their arms."We are full and we are getting fuller and we need community action to get vaccinated now."
