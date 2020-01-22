Health officials screening for Coronavirus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - As students are returning from the winter break, authorities are warning them to visit a doctor if they've been out of the state.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first 2019 case of novel coronavirus in the United States in the state of Washington.
According to the CDC, the patient was recently returning from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia caused by this novel coronavirus had been ongoing since December 2019.
Dr. Robert Parker of the McKinley Health Center said there are a couple of students who are from Wuhan, China, so they are taking precautions and are now screening for the virus.
"We're on awareness here, on high alert," he said.
He said some signs doctors are looking for, such as a respiratory infection and a high fever.
"If they get a fever and a cough ... they need to identify themselves so they can be further evaluated," he said.
So far, the CDC said it has been stopping international travelers and having them screened.
If any student is unsure if they have the virus or if they are feeling ill, they should contact the McKinley Health Clinic at (217)333-2700.