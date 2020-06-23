SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As we enter Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan, health officials to still take safety precautions while out and about.
The Director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said wearing face masks has become a controversial topic.
"People have strong feelings, one way or the other," O'Neill said. "People can be a little bit combative and confrontational when you talk to them about their mask. Nobody wants to be the mask police either."
Dr. Douglas Carlson, Medical Director of HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital, said he's seen an increasing number of people who are choosing not to wear masks while out and about.
"As I go out, I see people without masks on and I have sympathy that they have a misunderstanding of how important it is," Carlson said. "They not wearing a mask puts everyone else at risk.
Although it is a personal choice whether or not to wear a mask, O'Neill said masks are the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We don't want to see a spike," O'Neill said. "We've heard there is expected to be a spike in fall ... is it August? Is it September? We don't know, but we don't want to see it."
Carlson said doctors now know for sure face masks protect not only the person wearing it, but also other people.
"We know in areas where masks are worn, and for individuals, the risk of spreading the infection or getting the infection are decreased," Carlson said. "The science has caught up."
Even if people don't feel sick, Carlson said it is still important to wear a mask, because they could still be a carrier.
"When most people get sick, they have a day or two where they don't really feel bad at all," Carlson said. "They don't realize they might be spreading the virus."
Although the Sangamon County Department of Public Health reports cases are down in central Illinois, the virus is still out there.
"We've been pretty much slow, with a case or two each day," O'Neill said. "That could change at any day."
O'Neill said she hopes more people will make the personal choice to wear a mask, so Illinois won't see a spike in cases like some other states.
"We see some of the states that have opened up earlier than us and faster than us; I think we've seen some in Florida and Texas and other places, were they've seen a resurgence," O'Neill said. "If that happens to us, as we're moving to Phase 4 ... all this work we've done for the last three months of staying isolated and having everything locked down could have to be turned around again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.