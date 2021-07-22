SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials confirmed they will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Illinois State Fair.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials said they are working on finalizing details of these plans. It's unclear when and where at the fair these vaccines will be offered.
The fair runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22 in 2021.
Click here for more information about the 2021 Illinois State Fair.
