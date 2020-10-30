DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local health officials are urging community members to make alterations to annual Halloween traditions.
The Macon County Health Department reminds the county that COVID-19 cases continues to rise. While Region 6, which contains Macon County, has a positivity rate of 8.6%, Macon County has a positivity rate above 13%, according to Brandi Binkley, the county's public health administrator.
The department urges people to celebrate the holiday differently in 2020.
Emily O'Connell, health educator, said people should avoid in-person gatherings, and if a family wants to trick-or-treat, they should make sure they are doing it only with their family and at locations with safe, non-contact options.
"The more someone is interacting with someone outside their household, the more they are at risk for exposure to COVID-19," she said.
OConnell suggested families take part in virtual Halloween costume contests or parades, go on scavenger hunts through the neighborhood or carve and decorate pumpkins.
On Thursday, Region 3 moved into stricter COVID-19 guidelines. Then on Friday, Region 6 was right behind them. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Friday he hopes families will make the right decision Halloween weekend and abide by all the health guidelines laid out by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.