SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Department of Healthcare and Family Services is working to correct incorrect billing statements for some clients of the state’s Health Benefits for Workers with Disabilities program, a spokesman said Monday.
The HBWD program began in 2002 and offers Medicaid benefits to workers with higher earnings and assets than allowed under traditional Medicaid.
Molly Kennedy of Springfield enrolled in the program in 2015 but tried to leave the program when she lost her job last April. Kennedy said she continued to receive bills.
“I made the end of May payment, I made the end of June payment, thinking I could get another job and stay on (HBWD),” Kennedy said. “That didn’t happen. I contacted them several times and said ‘Please release me.’”
Kennedy said she received a refund last September, but she said she has continued to receive bills, including bills for January, February and March.
“That’s the one that said if you don’t pay the past-due for January and February and the current due of $100 for March, my account will be turned over to collections,” Kennedy said. “This would trash my credit rating, which I’ve worked really hard to maintain.”
In a statement released Monday, Communications Director John Hoffman said HFS is working to correct the problem:
The department is aware of a limited number of incorrect billing statements in some cases and is working to correct these. We are ensuring that they do not affect anyone's status and are explaining the circumstances to clients and answering their questions. HFS regrets any inconvenience this may have caused and will work to ensure this does not happen again.