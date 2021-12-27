DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Care facility in Decatur was closed due to COVID-19 staffing constraints.
Memorial Health confirmed with WAND News on Monday, Memorial Care on US 36 East was closed temporarily because of staffing constraints. Memorial Health said, "the staff constraints is due to COVID-19."
Memorial Health is working to ensure the office is open to serve the public next week if staffing is available.
Memorial Care on North Water remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Telehealth services for patients with minor symptoms are available via the Memorial app or by calling 217-588-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.