CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - With Halloween inching closer... so are those yummy treats! However, too much of a good thing may not be a good thing.
That's why Carle Health says, it's okay to celebrate the holiday with treats, but there are a few things parents can do to make it healthier for kids. Kristina Adams-Smith, a Registered Dietitian at Carle, says trying to portion control your child's candy is a great idea for Halloween. "Sorting through candy with them and rationing it a little bit when they are out trick or treating can help too." She says.
As for upcoming Halloween events in schools, Adams-Smith also recommends asking faculty if they will have healthier treats and suggesting some options for those events. "A lot of times, natural fruit snacks are options for something sweeter, even with caramel dip would be fine or some peanut butter, just ways to make it fun but be healthy at the same time you could try." She tells WAND News. "Also, seeing cute little veggie trays that they look like a skeleton and do things with that. So, there are always fun ways to make it healthy with kids."
Another tip, she mentions to try to make sure kids have a filling dinner before going trick or treating so they aren't hungry as they trick or treat around town. Adams-Smith also says moderation is key as you celebrate the Halloween holiday
