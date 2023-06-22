EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham's Heart Theatre is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The owner, Amy Van Bergen, received a formal letter this week from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources with the news that it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.
Regional community leaders including Van Bergen started the application process for the National Register designation last summer.
The National Register of Historic Places is a federal program.
Except for properties located on federal or tribal lands, applications for properties are initiated in the state in which the property is located.
The nomination process is multi-step, and The Heart Theatre was nominated for its unique architecture.
The Illinois State Preservation Office, in its state board presentation on Feb. 24, 2023, noted that its historical significance was based on its architecture, most notably its 1940 Art Moderne style, a form of Art Deco that includes: terra cotta tiles, block glass, stainless steel, neon marquee, fluting, chevrons, and etched glass.
The United States Department of the Interior approved the Illinois State Preservation Office’s unanimous recommendation to list The Heart Theatre on the National Register of Historic Places, effective April 12, 2023.
The Heart Theatre joins the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum as well as the Dr. Charles M. Wright house, the other two county listings on the Register.
“From fabulous memories can come a once in a generation project,” said Springfield IL-based architect Charles Joseph Pell referring to his friend Amy Van Bergen’s lifelong appreciation for The Heart Theatre. Pell’s firm has been partnering with local leaders on next steps for the renovations and restoration of the historic building. Pell said, “great projects start with involved clients and Amy’s persistence and passion for this project at all levels is why it will be a success.”
“Like almost everyone in Effingham, I love The Heart Theatre and can’t wait to see it brought back to life,” Van Bergen said. “This designation is just one step of many in restoring The Heart. The first step last fall was the public meeting and community surveys to help determine programming and amenities for The Heart, next we worked on getting the property listed in the National Register, and the third step will be preparing to donate the property to a local nonprofit.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.