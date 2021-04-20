Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, calls the situation at the Texas-Mexico border “heartbreaking.”
Davis recently joined other members of Congress near McAllen, Texas and witnessed migrants streaming across the border at night. While the Donna Migrant Facility, designed to hold migrants for 72 hours, was overflowing with families and unaccompanied minors.
“I saw in the midst of a pandemic, mind you, I saw pods that were made for thirty plus kids with four hundred each. Four hundred kids in each of them,” Davis told WAND reporter Doug Wolfe. “They were laying on the ground in the silver blankets that you’ve seen and it is just heartbreaking to watch some of them as young as five, six years old crying saying help me.”
Davis and other Republican members of Congress have been actively trying to get the Biden administration to fix the crisis at the nations southern border.
