(WAND) - It'll be another hot and humid weekend across Central Illinois.
However, a break from the heat is expected early next week.
Severe thunderstorms raced through northern Illinois Saturday morning, but most of stayed north of us.
A "Heat Advisory" covers much of Central Illinois from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday. Highs will reach around 96°, but it'll feel like 105°-115°.
For Fayette, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties, that "Heat Advisory" runs through 8 p.m. Sunday.
It'll be another hot day Sunday with highs in the low-90s.
By Sunday afternoon, strong to severe storms are possible as a cold front moves through the area.
-Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
