(WAND WEATHER) - The sunshine is returning to Central Illinios this weekend and with it comes the heat and humidity.
Although we had a cold front move through Thursday evening, a deepening ridge will allow for dew points of 75° or more to be similar to that of the tropics.
Both Saturday and Sunday have the potential to see Heat Indices near 100°, if not 105°, before factoring in the sweltering sun. Once that’s factored in, it could feel even 15° hotter in some cases.
A case could be made for an advisory to be issued, however, as for Friday Mid-morning, National Weather Service has not issued anything, but will reassess this evening and tomorrow morning.
Stay up to date on your weather by downloading the WAND Weather App. You can find it on Google Play and the Apple App Store, just search “WAND WX”. The app sends alerts directly to your phone for the area you’re in, even if you’re out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.