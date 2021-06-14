CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of two roads in Champaign were blocked off over the weekend after the pavement buckled.
The city of Champaign reported on Saturday afternoon the 2300 block of Curtis Road and the westbound lanes between Mattis Avenue and Learning Lane was closed because of the pavement buckling. Then, just hours later, the city reported the westbound lanes of Martketview Drive between Market Street and the entrance to the Kohl's Plaza was closed because of buckling.
The spokesperson for Champaign public works told WAND News the department was made aware of the buckled roads and made sure to place barricades around the damaged area.
"It can happen on any road at any time," said Chris Coester.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said road buckling is common. The department released a video to demonstrate how it happens.
"It's not uncommon," said Chris Smith of IDOT District 7. "This time of the year when the temperatures heats up, the humidity and we have a lot of moisture under the pavement."
Both IDOT and the city of Champaign told WAND News they have people monitoring roadways all the time. If a road is buckled, the department makes sure to send a crew out right away to get the issues resolved.
Drivers should always pay attention the road and if they see crews out working, they should slow down and move over.
