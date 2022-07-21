(WAND WEATHER) - As temperatures continue to rise, WAND Meteorologists are expressing their concern headed into the weekend.
While temperatures are expected to be well into the 90’s, Heat Indices (Feels-Like Temperatures) could potentially approach 110° on Saturday.
What makes matters worse is, of course, the humidity. WAND’s Heat Outlook shows a high risk for dangerous levels of heat in the afternoon/evening.
Although conditions look to be dangerously hot this weekend, there are a few things you can do to beat the heat.
Staying hydrated will help regulate your body temperature for a longer period of time.
Wearing loose clothing will help with air flow around the body speeding up evaporation and carrying off excess heat.
Know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke to ensure a quick diagnosis and response.
Do NOT leave a child, pet, or elderly person unattended in a car, even with the windows open, for any length of time.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.