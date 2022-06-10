(WAND WEATHER)- A heat wave is on the way to Central Illinois.
Scattered showers and storms are likely today into early tonight. Highs will only reach the low-70s.
As we head into the weekend, it'll start warming up.
There could be some isolated showers and storms Saturday, but it'll mostly be dry. On Sunday, there'll be a few more scattered showers and storms.
Next week, highs reach the low-to-mid-90s Monday and the mid-to-upper-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Once you add in the humidity, it'll feel more like 105°-115°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
