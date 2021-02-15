CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The dip in temperatures and the non-stop snow means more homes are struggling to stay warm. Heating companies are out throughout central Illinois helping residents keep their homes warm and safe.
Bratcher Heating and Cooling says this is their busiest time of year. With the drop in temperatures and winter storm conditions, Brian Houchin, Owner of Bratcher Heating and Cooling says the phones are ringing non-stop.
"With weather like this, we're extremely busy so there's a lot of no heats and we're running calls and we're out there today full force with all our technicians trying to keep everybody warm and safe.” Houchin tells WAND News.
In some areas, help from a heating company can take up to 24-hours to arrive. "It really depends on where they live and as the roads get worse later tonight. There could be some country roads that are going to be hard to get traveled to and get to those homes." Houchin says
Yet, he mentions they are getting to everyone as fast as they can. "As long as we get to somebody in a 12-hour, 24 hour window. We're not going to let the home get extremely cold. The house is not going to get below freezing by any stretch."
To prevent having to call a heating company to keep your home warm, there are somethings you can do. Houchin says making sure your furnace filters clean. "We have to have proper airflow across that furnace. And so in weather like this with today's snow. A lot of the highest efficiency furnaces have a vent with PVC pipe out the side of your home, so making sure to keep any snow or ice cleared away from those pipes on the outside of the home was definitely going to keep the system running operational smooth and safely."
In the event where you do have to call for help, there are somethings you should pay attention to. Such as, keeping some cold water faucets dripping and being cautious if using an electric space heater and not placing it near flammable items.
Houchin says there are somethings you should not do, like using a gas stove as a heat source. He also mentions using electric heaters instead of heaters using gas to prevent carbon monoxide entering your home.
