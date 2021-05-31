SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters reported finding heavy flames at a residence that caught fire Monday in Springfield.
On Monday afternoon, the Monroe Street address had heavy fire and smoke coming from the back.
Crews were able to extinguish the outdoor flames. They said they then found flames in the attic.
At 4:25 p.m., firefighters said the bulk of the fire was extinguished. Crews were working at that time on overhaul, searching for extensions and hot spots.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
WAND News is working to learn more about this developing story.
