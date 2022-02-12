CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A heavy police presences was seen outside a mall in Champaign.
Just before 3 p.m. a WAND News crew saw police and crime scene tape up around the Food Court entrance at Market Place Mall.
WAND News reached out to police, but have not heard back about what happened.
This is a developing story, details will be updated as more information is provided.
