(WAND WEATHER)- A wet day is ahead for Central Illinois.
A large area of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this morning from Missouri.
Heavy rain is likely. By Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and storms are possible and some could become strong to severe, especially south and east.
Quiet weather is in the forecast Thursday with more showers and storms Friday.
The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with rain holding off until Sunday night and Monday.
Hot weather returns to Central Illinois next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.