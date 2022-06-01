(WAND WEATHER)- Parts of Central Illinois woke up to flash flooding Wednesday morning.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms coming out of Missouri moved across the area overnight and early this morning dropping more than 2" of rain in some hometowns.
After the heavier rain this morning, scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and tonight.
There could be some isolated stronger storms across the south and east this afternoon and evening.
Showers depart Thursday morning and then the sun returns.
Highs through Friday will be in the 70s and then the low-80s by the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
