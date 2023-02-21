(WAND WEATHER) - A heavy rain event is on the way to Central Illinois.
However, we'll enjoy one more quiet day Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper-40s.
Showers and thunderstorms develop late tonight along with gusty winds and rising temperatures.
Along with the rain, which will be heavier across the north, it'll be very windy and warm Wednesday with highs reaching the low-to-mid-60s.
Some of the storms in the afternoon could produce damaging winds.
Rainfall amounts will range from around 0.75" south to 1.50" north. Thunderstorms could enhance those totals.
It'll turn much colder Thursday with falling temperatures throughout the day and winds will gust to 50 mph.
Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s. Snow showers are possible Friday evening and Friday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
