(WAND) - Heavy rain is on the way to Central Illinois.
Showers and storms moved across the area overnight and more wet weather is in the forecast through Saturday morning.
The heaviest of the rain will fall across our southern and southeastern hometowns Thursday evening into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts there could approach 3".
A "Flood Watch" covers Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, and Fayette counties through 1 a.m. Saturday.
For the rest of Central Illinois, an inch or two of rain could fall.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the 40s today. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper-40s to around 50°.
Dry weather returns Saturday afternoon into Sunday. With sunshine and lighter winds Sunday, highs will top out in the 50s.
A few light showers are possible Sunday night and Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
