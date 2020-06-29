(WAND) - Heavy rain heading into central Illinois early this week could lead to widespread flash flooding.
An upper-level low pressure system will lift out of Missouri and move across Illinois through Wednesday bringing showers, storms, and heavy rain.
Since that rain will fall over many of the same hometowns that picked up heavy rain last week and this past weekend, that increases the chances of flash flooding.
A "Flash Flood Watch" goes into effect this evening through 7 a.m. Wednesday for Cass, Christian, Fayette, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott counties in central Illinois.
These counties could easily see another 3" or more of rain.
While much of central Illinois is not under that watch, there is still the potential for heavy downpours that could cause some flash flooding.
Hot and humid weather will stick around through Friday with daily chances of showers and storms.
At this point, the Fourth of July weekend is looking hot and dry with lower humidity. Highs will be near 90°!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.