(WAND) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring wind, rain, and the threat of severe storms to central Illinois Tuesday.
As the storm moves across Missouri and Iowa, we'll see winds pick up locally with gusts to 40 to 50 miles-per-hour this afternoon.
A "Wind Advisory" covers much of central Illinois from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gusty winds will stick around into Wednesday and Thursday even as the storm system moves through the Great Lakes.
Rain will expand across the area with heavy downpours this afternoon.
Also, later this afternoon into the evening hours, a few strong to severe storms are possible.Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from any storms that become severe. However, a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
The WAND StormCenter 17 meteorologists will be monitoring this developing weather situation and bring you the latest on air, online, and on social media.
