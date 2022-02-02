(WAND)- The much-advertised heavy snow event is underway across Central Illinois.
A "Winter Storm Warning" covers the entire area through Thursday evening for a heavy accumulation of snow, considerable blowing and drifting snow, and a coating of ice underneath the snow.
Periods of heavy snow will fall through early Wednesday afternoon across much of the area. Across the far southeast, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will change over to snow later this morning.
Snowfall accumulations during the day Wednesday will be around 4"-10".
An additional 1"-4" of snow will fall tonight and again Thursday.
When the snowstorm departs Thursday afternoon, total snowfall accumulations across much of Central Illinois will be in the 10"-15" range. Southern hometowns will see about 6"-10" of snow.
Bitterly cold temperatures take over Friday and Saturday with overnight lows near zero and the single digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.