(WAND)- A major winter storm is on the way to Central Illinois.
After a nice day Monday, rain develops Tuesday and becomes heavier by afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s ahead of the winter storm.
A cold front passes through the area Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with the rain changing over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. From around Interstate 72 northward, several inches of snow could be on the ground by daybreak Wednesday.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely during the day Wednesday and, again, Thursday morning.
Southern hometowns will see more of a freezing rain event Wednesday and Wednesday night with a quarter inch of ice expected before a few inches of snow accumulate Thursday.
At this point, the northern two-thirds of Central Illinois will see more than six inches of snow with some freezing rain.
Southern hometowns will likely see three or more inches of snow on top of that thicker coating of ice.
This is a developing situation, so keep up on the latest forecast for any changes in the snow and ice totals.
