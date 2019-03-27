SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office will have heightened enforcement for the hands-free law.
Sangamon County deputies are partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 100 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state to remind drivers to not use their cell phones while driving.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office will be ticketing drivers who text or use their cellphones while driving.
Distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association reports 3,166 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2017.
"Every day, you can look out your car window and see a driver using their cellphone," said Sheriff Jack Campbell. "People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, and it puts others at risk."
Sending or receiving a text takes a driver's eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, the equivalent of driving blind at 55 miles per hour for the length of an entire football field.