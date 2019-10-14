DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Help 4 Heroes Fund is collecting donations for local veterans in need.
Since November, 2016 more than 600 Macon County veterans have been helped by the organization.
The fund is considered additional assistance for Veterans in need with items the Veteran's Assistance Commission Office is not able to provide.
"We are currently asking schools, Church groups, organizations, individuals or businesses to assist us in providing winter necessities for our Veterans," said Ayn Owens, founder of the fund.
Donations may be mailed to: 141 S Main St, Ste 210, Decatur, IL 62523 or items needed include: hand/feet warmers, gloves, shampoo, toothpaste/brushes, soap, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, etc.
These items are put into "Blessing Bags." Also, accepted are $10 gift cards to be given to the neediest veterans.
Help 4 Heroes is the only assistance fund associated with VAC.
There is a representative available to speak to groups about the organization and services provided. You can call (217) 791-1385.