DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers of Help 4 Heroes say they will help veterans in Macon County who have been impacted financially by COVID-19.
The organization said the have pledged up to $10,000 to support veterans and their families that have been laid off or lost their job due to the virus.
Honorably discharged veterans are eligible for $100 with an additional $25 being paid per dependent, all funds will be distributed as gift cards for veterans and their families to use for gas, groceries and other essentials.
Help 4 Heros of Macon County is a local non-profit charity to help veterans. They are operated solely from donations.