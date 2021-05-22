MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign fallen officer Chris Oberheim is set to be buried Wednesday in Monticello and one organization needs help lining the area with flags.
The Flag Man Mission plans to place hundreds of flags near the cemetery to honor the fallen officer. Volunteers are asked to help from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday in Monticello. Volunteers should arrive at the Sievers Center parking lot to get supplies and a tutorial on placing the flags. Sievers Center is on Kratz road behind Monticello High School.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves.
Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery's website lists this information with Oberheim's obituary. It gave the following dates and times:
Visitation
May 25, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur
Celebration of Life
May 26, 11 a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur
Officer Oberheim will be buried at Monticello Township Cemetery Wednesday following his Celebration of Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.