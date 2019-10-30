Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Medicare Part D enrollment is open and for many senior citizens it is frustrating and confusing.
Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy in Decatur (217-429-5165) is offering help. Seniors can call to set up an appointment to get help in picking the right plan for the prescription drug program.
Enrollment runs through November. The final date to sign-up is December 7, 2019. Many plans have changed and seniors are encouraged to make sure their drugs remain in their current plan.
Deductibles are going up in 2020 to $435. Gap coverage is also changing but should offer savings for most seniors.