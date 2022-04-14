SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police said they need public help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
Authorities said the pictured suspect robbed U.S. Bank, located at 800 E. North Grand Ave., on April 8. The suspect, an older Black male, was wearing all black and displayed a black handgun.
Officers said the suspect fled the business on foot to the west.
Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427. Tips can also be submitted online.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.