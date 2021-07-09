SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Seasonal employment opportunities are available at the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking temporary employees for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security.
The Du Quoin State Fair is also hiring tram drivers and parking staff.
Temporary employee pay is $11/hour, and applications can be submitted via email to: AGR.SeasonalHires@illinois.gov.
Paper applications for Springfield may be dropped off at 801 E. Sangamon Avenue Springfield, IL 62702, inside Gate 11 of the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and applications for DuQuoin can be dropped off at the Administration Office's reception area located on the main floor of the grandstand during business hours.
For further questions, contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources
at AGR.SeasonalHR@illinois.gov or 217-785-5099.
Illinois Department of Agriculture 2021 Seasonal Hire Employment Application
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.