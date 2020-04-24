SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Right now, there's more than one hundred people in Springfield staying in homeless shelters.
With the stay-at-home-order extended another month, the Director of Helping Hands of Springfield, Erica Smith, says that will further impact the homeless population.
"Now, more than ever, we're seeing that housing is health care," Smith says. "If you need to quarantine and want to keep yourself safe; we're going to our homes."
According to Smith, COVID-19 has presented challenges for the city's homeless population.
"The focus really has been, when we look at the threat and outbreak in central Illinois, in communal living situations," Smith says. "So, nursing homes and shelters would definitely fall into that."
Smith says the homeless are some of the most vulnerable in the community, that's why the shelter had to enforce new rules.
"They can leave to go to the doctor. They can leave to go to work. People can go to the store. They can take a walk around the block. It's not that they are confined to the building," Smith says. "If they say, well I just want to hang out with my friends for awhile and come back, or I'm going to leave for a couple nights and come back; once they leave shelter right now, for safety reasons, they can't come back."
The governor announced, starting May 1, people will be required to wear a face covering public indoor places where a safe social distance cannot be maintained.
"We're able, in our facility, to give people the opportunity to social distance. This entire time, if someone is not feeling well or wants to wear a mask, have had them available," Smith says. "We're not forcing people to wear a mask, because it would be like wearing a mask 24-hours a day in your own home."
Smith says just because people in the shelter don't have to wear a mask all the time, doesn't mean they don't need them.
"People go out when they go to work," Smith says. "We take them to the store to get things they need, so we need to provide them with a mask."
In order to flatten the curve, the shelter is asking the community to donate cloth masks for both clients and staff.
"We're asking that if people have another 25 to 50 masks, if we can get several drop offs of those," Smith says. "Total, I would say it would be great if we could get 200 to 250 masks."
Smith says anyone can drop off masks at the facility. For more information you can visit their website.
