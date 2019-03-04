MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County is designed to give veterans the assistance they need to get back on their feet.
Right now, the organization works to support Veterans in Macon County. William "Bill" Hanes is the Chairman of the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County and he says this organization is the first place Veterans come when they need help.
"This is the first place they come. Anybody who needs assistance should come here. It doesn't matter what their status is, not matter the condition of their discharge. Come here and find out what's available," explains Chairman Hanes.
Along with the organization, the Help4Heroes fund insures local veterans will never fall though the cracks and be left behind during financial difficulties. Since December 2016, the fund has helped over 500 Macon County veterans.
"These are people who served our country. Some of these guys were discharged with problems, you know physical and mental and some of them both," explains Hanes.
Since it's start, the fund has provided thousands of bus rides, Operation Uplift rides, emergency food cards, basic necessities, books and supplies for continuing education. The Help4Heroes fund collects all of these items in their office.
Carol Peters is a mentor in MOPS (Mother of Preschoolers) and makes it her mission to give back to Help4Heroes.
"We owe these people a debt of gratitude and anything anybody can do to step up and help them," explains Peters.
Since fall 2018, Peters has donated items to Help4Heroes. Peters and the group Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) collected basic items, including lotions, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwash, coffee, soap and other essentials.
"It doesn't take a lot to donate here. Anything to help respect what these men and women have done for our country," explains Peters.
Peters works closely with the Veteran's Assistance Commission because she's had family members serve overseas.
"When I grew up I was taught to love our country and to honor it and to honor the vets," explains Peters.
For more information about Help4Heroes call 217-424-1376 or email help4heroes@yahoo.com.
To make donations to Help4Heroes Fund of Macon County their office is at 141 South Main Street, Decatur, Illinois 62523. Click here for more information.