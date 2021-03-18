CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Americans are anxiously awaiting their stimulus checks, but those experiencing homelessness might not even be aware they are eligible to receive them. That is until people in the community are doing everything they can to change that.
"They're hopeful. They know that help is on its way." Claudia Lennhoff with Champaign County Healthcare Consumers tells WAND News.
The $1,400 stimulus check is on its way to many Americans, Lennhoff is making sure those experiencing homelessness are part of the benefits.
"They're very grateful and appreciative, and, you know, and that's fine, that's nice, that's not why we do it but it's always nice to get that back." Lennhoff says she's helping them because they have a right to the stimulus too, she just wants to help them along the way.
"People are really desperate to get their stimulus checks, and the thing is that if people are homeless, the chances are that they have not filed a tax return this year or last year." Lennhoff says. The most important step to ensure those experiencing homelessness receive their benefits is making sure they have filed their taxes in 2019 or 2020. Lennhoff says those experiencing homelessness are most likely to file under as a non-filer.
"Filing a tax return triggers the process of seeing what they're eligible for in terms of the current stimulus payment and even past payments."
Different organizations throughout Champaign County are helping those experiencing homeless file their taxes. Here are some of them.
-Champaign County Healthcare Consumers: Folks can contact them at 217-352-6533 or cchcc@cchcc-il.org. They will have to leave a message and someone will get back to them.
- The U of I Gies College of Business is also helping - they help folks file a tax return (even if they are not required to do so), and the tax return then helps to trigger the distribution of the recovery/stimulus check to the person.
- CRIS Healthy Aging is also providing a contactless drop off filing service for folks over 60 years of age in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment or retirement income. To schedule an intake appointment, they can call 217-355-1543.
- Salt & Light also is helping, and their services are available between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. through this Saturday.
People like Lenhnhoff are helping people directly through phone calls, saying "the main thing is that we can actually work with them over the phone, because we need people's information in order to file."
She says the main obstacle is finding those who need the help. "Part of the challenge is that there is help available but people need help finding out where that help is."
Once they do help people file, they make sure there is a correct bank account or physical address where they can receive their check. "They really need to think of an address that they can use where they can regularly check their mail that is very important."
