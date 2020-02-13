URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Jurors heard Michael Henslick admit in a 2018 recording to killing Holly Cassano during his trial Thursday.
According to The News-Gazette, the jury heard seven sections of his five-hour statement made on Aug. 28, 2018 during Thursday morning's proceedings. Henslick said he killed Cassano in a "fit of rage", but added he didn't know why.
"I know. It doesn't make sense. I have never even understood it myself," he could be heard saying. "That's the truth. Never have and never will."
Judge Heidi Ladd's pre-trial rulings led to the redaction of Henslick's statement, but the newspaper said the judge declined to suppress it when his attorney's asked for it, as they argued the confession was coerced. The attorneys then reached an agreement about what parts of the interview would be played for the jury.
Henslick could be heard describing more about what is alleged to have happened on the day of Cassano's death. According to what was played, he told investigators he went to her Mahomet home on Nov. 2, 2009 to speak about his relationship with her cousin, then spent time "making out" with Cassano and having consensual sex with her.
The suspect said he went to sleep and later woke up before grabbing a steak knife from Cassano's counter and starting to stab her in her bedroom.
"I don't know. It just kind of happened. It was just something I came up with," he said.
Henslick added that he cleaned himself after cutting his hand in the stabbing and left before throwing the knife away down the road.
