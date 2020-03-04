PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WAND) – Officials in Tennessee say they are still looking for dozens of people who are unaccounted for after tornadoes devastated the area Tuesday morning.
They are looking for at least 21 people as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The list first released had over 70 people on it.
Here are the names of those still missing:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr
- Denton Nelson
- Douglas Loftis
- Rick Stegill
- Ryan Packinghan
- Steven Mayo
- Karissa Solberg
- Breanna Shelby
- Joyce Wilson
- Cleburn Rice
Originally, 77 people were missing following the storms, but thanks to the hard work of the community and officials, the number of missing people is down.