Holiday travelers increase to highest number in 12 years

(WAND) – The holiday travel is in full swing for Thanksgiving. If you are traveling by car, plane or train you need to be prepared.

An estimated 55-million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving and AAA said that will include a record number of flyers.

The travel season kicked off on Friday and goes until Dec. 2. Nearly 27-million people will flock to the airport for travel.

For those traveling on the busiest days, the Transportation Security Administration has five tips.

  1. Pack Smart. Check which items are not allowed in baggage and what is allowed through security checkpoints.
  2. Get your TSA Pre-check membership. You don't have to remove your shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.
  3. Call ahead for passenger support if you're traveling with passengers who have disabilities.
  4. Make sure you have the proper I.D. before heading to the airport.
  5. If you have any questions you can get TSA assistance in real-time on Twitter or Facebook.

Remember to allow plenty of extra time to get through security. It's also a good idea to check on your flight before you head to the airport.

