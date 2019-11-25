(WAND) – The holiday travel is in full swing for Thanksgiving. If you are traveling by car, plane or train you need to be prepared.
An estimated 55-million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving and AAA said that will include a record number of flyers.
The travel season kicked off on Friday and goes until Dec. 2. Nearly 27-million people will flock to the airport for travel.
For those traveling on the busiest days, the Transportation Security Administration has five tips.
- Pack Smart. Check which items are not allowed in baggage and what is allowed through security checkpoints.
- Get your TSA Pre-check membership. You don't have to remove your shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.
- Call ahead for passenger support if you're traveling with passengers who have disabilities.
- Make sure you have the proper I.D. before heading to the airport.
- If you have any questions you can get TSA assistance in real-time on Twitter or Facebook.
Remember to allow plenty of extra time to get through security. It's also a good idea to check on your flight before you head to the airport.