DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces another headlining act for the 2021 season.
Here Come The Mummies will perform on Saturday, Jun. 5.
Returning to Decatur, HCTM brings mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and an unrelenting live show that will bend your brain and melt your face.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Mar. 12 at 10:00 A.M. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
IDPH, CDC, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.