(WAND) – With Thanksgiving about two weeks away you might be thinking of what to bring for a dish. There’s one dish that Americans say is their least favorite.
Unless you want a pile of leftovers, a new survey says you should avoid the green bean casserole. According to a new Harris Poll Survey for Instacart, 24 percent of people say green bean casserole is their least favorite Thanksgiving food.
The survey said in fact, people don’t even really like it and those people say they only eat it for tradition’s sake.
However, the number one offender is the cranberry sauce. About 29 percent of people don’t like it. Nearly half of those surveyed say it’s “disgusting.” Thirty-one percent don’t event mash it up. They just serve it out of the can the way it is.
Sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole is third at 22 percent, followed by Pumpkin Pie at 21 percent. The cornerstone of the meal, turkey was fifth on the list at 19 percent.