CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Tornado sirens in Champaign sounded this morning during widespread thunderstorms that passed through, but officials say they stand by the way they handled the situation.
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John Dwyer said a Champaign Police officer reported funnel cloud. According to the News-Gazette the report was at Kirby and Staley. This prompted the EMA to sound the sirens.
Once the sirens went off the University of Illinois issued an Illini Alert.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade told the News-Gazette that when they heard the sirens, they sent an alert.
However, the National Weather Service was quick to Tweet out “there is currently no tornado warning in effect for Champaign County.”
Moments later Illini-Alert said the tornado threat has passed.
Dwyer said the supposed funnel cloud was only a “gustnado.”