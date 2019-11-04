(WAND) - The National Wildlife Federation said to leave the leaves on the ground this fall.
According to the organization, raking up leaves and sending them to a landfill not only harms the environment and wildlife habitat, but it also robs your garden of precious nutrients.
“Leaves form a natural mulch that helps suppress weeds and fertilizes the soil as it breaks down. Why spend money on mulch and fertilizer when you can make your own? Turning leaves into solid waste is, well, wasteful,” said National Wildlife Federation Naturalist David Mizejewski.
Mizejewski also said removing leaves takes away vital wildlife habitat needs for several creatures. Many mammals and invertebrates rely on leaf litter for food.
The solution is to let leaves stay where they fall. The organization said this will help improve the soil and provide for wildlife species.
While leaves will smother your lawn, consider replacing lawn areas with planting beds, filled with native plants and mulched with fallen leaves. If you must remove leaves, use them as mulch in your existing garden beds or compost them on site rather than throwing them away.