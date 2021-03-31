MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – The town of Mt. Zion is covered in red, white and blue as the family of a fallen trooper prepares to say good-bye one last time. Hundreds of volunteers placed American flags along the procession route for Trooper Todd Hanneken.
"Tears come to my eyes because I am so overwhelmed to see the support,” Gwen Shaffer, who helped put up the flags, said.
Between 200 and 300 people took to the 12-mile procession route to place 2,000 flags ahead of Hanneken’s funeral on Thursday.
"I am here to honor a fallen hero," Shaffer said.
Each of the 2,000 flags were placed by the hands and hearts of the volunteers. Shaffer, the daughter of a retired Illinois State Trooper who lost colleagues in the line of duty, said she showed up on the windy Wednesday to show her support for Hanneken’s grieving family and his fellow officers.
"I hear it in their voice,” she said. “I see it on their face. No matter how many years go by, you never forget their dedication and their honor. They want to make the country a better place."
The 2,000+ flags placed over the several miles were donated by “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” which was originally started by Larry Eckhardt who made it his mission to get communities involved in honoring the fallen.
"It is the citizens of the fallen heroes’ community who show the respect because they want to do something,” Jeff Hasting, who took over the Flagman’s mission, said.
The flags will remain up until the day after Hanneken’s funeral when more volunteers will help take down the flags as a sign of solidarity for the trooper’s family.
"Be strong,” Shaffer said ‘Have faith in God. I truly believe our loved ones look down from Heaven and see how strong we are because we have strength from them.”
Homeowners across Mt. Zion are also showing their support for Trooper Hanneken. The home next door to the school is decorated red, white, and blue in his honor. Red garland lines the fence and flowers were placed next to the road.
Hanneken died on March 25 in a single car crash on Route 10 outside of Bondville. Illinois State Police say he crashed his car into a pole and a tree. He died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.
Those who wish to honor Hanneken's live during his funeral can line the procession route before and after his funeral Thursday.
Procession Details Below:
Departure: Mt. Zion Intermediate School – Thursday, April 1, 2021 immediately following funeral services and first responder walkthrough.
- Leave 310 S. Henderson St., Mt Zion, IL 62549
- Follow S. Henderson St. to W. Main St.
- Head west on W. Main St.
- Head north on N. Baltimore Ave. to US-36 E
- Turn right onto US-36 E
- Continue on US-36 E to Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Camp Warren Rd.
- Turn left onto N. Kruse Rd.
- Turn right onto IL-121 N
- Take IL-121 N to Wildwood Dr. in Mount Zion
- Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.
- Turn left onto Woodland Dr.
- Interment – Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., Mt Zion, IL 62549
