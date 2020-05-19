SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - All four of Illinois' health regions ready to move to Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening, according to data released by the state.
On Tuesday, only 11 days remained in the statewide stay-at-home order, but some regions could move to the next phase in just 10 days. That's if the numbers continue to trend in the right direction.
Illinois' four reopening regions — Northeast, North Central, Central and Southern — are based on the state's 11 hospital regions, which Gov. Pritzker said have been "on the books for decades."
In order to enter phase three, a region "will be required to have a positivity rate of 20% or less and an increase of no more than 10% over a 14-day period." The positivity rate is determined by using a 7-day rolling average to smooth volatility in the daily metrics, according to IDPH.
The regions that don't include Cook County and collar county are well below the required numbers to go into phase three of the state's five-phased reopening plane.
- Cook and collar counties reported a 18.3 percent rate on Monday.
- North-Central region reported a 7.2 percent rate on Monday.
- Central region reported a 4.2 percent rate on Monday
- Southern region reported a 6 percent rate on Monday.
While positivity rate is no doubt a major factor, it's not the only requirement to move the reopening process forward.
Additionally, a region must see stability or a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-like illness across a 28-day period. All four regions have seen a dip in hospitalizations since May 1, according to state officials.
"If you look across the board in the state, we are roughly speaking, only stable, not moving downward," Gov. Pritzker said Thursday. "So it's highly likely that we will move into phase three in a shorter period of time under the metrics that I put forward."
All four regions are also required to have the available surge capacity of at least 14% ICU beds, medical/surgical beds and ventilators. As of Monday, that requirement was also being met by all four health care regions.
Under phase three, manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons will be able to reopen to the public with capacity and other limits as well as safety precautions. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer and face coverings will also be necessary.
The following criteria must also be met for phase three to begin:
- Testing Capacity:
- Test at least 5% of Chicago residents per month
- Testing Percent Positivity Rates (over 14 days, as a rolling average):
- Congregate: <30% positive tests
- Community: <15% positive tests
- Syndromic Surveillance (over 14 days, as a rolling average):
- Declining emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and/or COVID-like illness
- Case Investigation & Contact Tracing:
- Expanded system in place for congregate and community investigations and contact tracing
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.
