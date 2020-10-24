(WAND) - Four of the state's 11 Restore Illinois regions are now dealing with additional COVID-19 mitigations due to elevated positivity rates. Several other regions could see mitigations if they don't control the spread soon.
Here are the latest numbers from the four Illinois regions currently facing stricter COVID-19 restrictions.
Region 1 (NORTH): Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
- Second tier restrictions are now in place in this region, but the positivity rate continued its jump on Saturday, now standing at 12.2%.
Region 5 (SOUTHERN): Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
- Restrictions here went into place Thursday. The positivity rate there declined from 9.1% on 10/18 to 8.7% on 10/19 and 10/20, then fell again to 8.3% on 10/21.
Region 7 (SOUTH SUBURBAN): Kankakee, Will
- Restrictions took effect Friday. The positivity rate in the region bumped up to 9.3% on 10/21. Hospitalization availability is at 25%, and ICU bed availability at 26%.
Region 8 (WEST SUBURBAN): DuPage, Kane
- Restrictions went into place Friday. Positivity rate stays at 9.4% for 10/19 and 10/20, then dipped to 9.3% on 10/21. Hospital availability at 24%.
Here are a group of Illinois regions that could soon see new restrictions put in place:
Region 2 (NORTH-CENTRAL): Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford
- This region’s positivity rate sits at 7% as of 10/21. The number has steadied in recent days after an increase in cases.
Region 3 (WEST-CENTRAL): Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
- After a rapid jump in cases, the positivity rate has steadied at 7.3% as of 10/21. The region’s ICU availability has decreased as well, sitting at 24% according to the IDPH.
Region 4 (METRO EAST): Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
- New restrictions could very much be on the way in this region, as the positivity rate has exceeded 8% on two consecutive days. One more day above 8% would trigger new mitigation restrictions, including the closure of indoor dining and bar service.
Region 9 (NORTH SUBURBAN): Lake, McHenry
- This region, located in McHenry and Lake counties, has seen its positivity rate increase to 7.8%. The number has leveled off slightly in recent days, but any further increases put the region in jeopardy of additional restrictions.
Region 10 (SUBURBAN COOK): Suburban Cook
- The positivity rate in this region, located in areas of Cook County outside of Chicago, has ticked upward from 7.3% on 10/20 and to 7.5% on 10/21, continuing a steady upward trend. Hospitalizations are increasing, and the region only has 24% availability on hospital beds in the event of a surge, along with a 29% ICU availability.
Region 11 (CHICAGO): City of Chicago
- Chicago was right at 7% but jumped up to a 7.3% positivity rate in the past few days. The big concern in Chicago deals with hospitalization availability standing at 21%. Any number of 20% or below for three straight days would call for additional mitigations.
