DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $4,000,000 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Expansion Grant to Heritage Behavior Health Center in Decatur.
The grant will enable them to become a federally designated CCBHC allowing them to expand their services to integrate primary care alongside critical behavioral health services.
The grant award covers a project period from 02/15/2021 to 02/14/2023 with $2,000,000 being awarded annually.
It is administered by HHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said, "I congratulate Heritage Behavior Health Center on receiving this multi-million dollar federal grant that will allow them to expand their already wide-array of services to the community. It will ensure that those who need access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment will be able to receive it alongside primary health care services. This is a great example of the kind of investments the federal government is making to improve access to care and I’m proud to support it. I've visited Heritage multiple times during my time in Congress and know that they'll put the funding to good use for Decatur and the surrounding communities."
