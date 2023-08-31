DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.
Heritage Behavioral Health hosted an 'overdose awareness event'. The goal was to educate on the disease called addiction and offered life-saving resources.
"We know that so many people in our community, in the state, across the nation are impacted by losing loved ones from overdose. Heritage's goal is to reduce that," said Mary Garrison, President and CEO of Behavioral Memorial Health.
Narcan training, fentanyl testing strips and more harm reduction items were available. Attendees also could grab free t-shirts, raffle prizes and educational materials.
Garrison says one of the mail goals is to break the stigma around addiction.
"It very much is a disease, and I don't think people understand that. So, it's not just something people can stop. Your body reacts, your brain reacts," said Garrison.
People on the road to recovery were able to share their journeys. Michael Turman experiences the struggle first-hand. He is thankful to share his story at events like this.
"I was trying to get myself clean and I was going through a rough time. I was homeless and I was going through mental problems. It shows that people care, and you got people in your corner and you're not alone. So, you're not in this journey and battle alone," said Turman.
Truman turned his battle and journey into music. He hopes his song, 'Unrecovered' will reach the ears of someone also in need.
"I done came a long way but today it's getting longer. People on my side telling me that I'm a goner. Usually, I went hard but today I'm going harder," Turman sang.
Garrison strongly encourages anyone in need to visit Heritage Behavioral Health in Decatur at 243 W Cerro Gordo St.
"I think from here what people can take away is that as a community, we need to come together. People are not at fault for experiencing addiction. We need to reduce stigma and we need to champion the efforts to save people's lives."
If you or someone you know is in need of help, visit their website here to see what services they have to offer.
