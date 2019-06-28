MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody following a raid on a suspected drug house in Mattoon.
The East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Mattoon Police Department and the Coles County Crisis Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Marshall Ave. on Thursday just before 3 p.m.
More than 26 grams of heroin was found packaged individually for sale. Over 20 grams of cocaine individually packaged for sale were seized, along with over $1,800 in cash. T
46-year-old Yacub Koger and 29-year-old Iykama Middleton were both arrested at the home.
Koger was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver both Cocaine and Heroin, as well as with Obstruction of Justice.
Police said Koger was found trying to destroy the evidence as officers entered the home.
Middleton was charged with Possession of both Cocaine and Heroin, as well as with Obstruction of Justice.
Police said Middleton was also trying to destroy evidence.